Health counselor charged with Medicaid fraud

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a mental health counselor billed nearly $200,000 in fraudulent Medicaid claims.

The Norwich Bulletin reports 47-year-old Susan Britt was charged Thursday with multiply offenses including first-degree larceny. Britt was released on $225,000 bond.

The Department of Social Services opened an investigation into Britt's business when they noticed she was using Medicaid despite her high pay. Britt's practice, An Inner Peace, provides counseling for patients with mental and emotional disorders.

Officials say they discovered Britt had submitted fraudulent claims for herself, her patients and relatives over a five-year span.

The Office of the Attorney General will try to recover damages under Connecticut's False Claims Act by filing a separate civil suit.

Britt is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com