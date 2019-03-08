Hearing stayed for Oklahoman charged in children's deaths

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A court hearing has been delayed for an eastern Oklahoma woman charged with killing two of her teenage children and trying to kill a third.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals delayed a scheduled Friday preliminary hearing for 38-year-old Amy Leann Hall until April 25. Hall is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the November shooting deaths of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver and one count of shooting with intent to kill a 14-year-old daughter, who was wounded but managed to take the gun from her mother.

The delay comes while the court considers an appeal of Judge Pandee Ramirez's refusal to recuse from the case.

Defense attorneys say Ramirez should disqualify herself because she presided over a case involving Hall and the surviving child.