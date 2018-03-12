Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 83 Caption Close

FILE - In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home. The 56-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was charged Monday, March 12, 2018, with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

This undated booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows actress Heather Locklear. Locklear was arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies at her California home, authorities said Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

Justin Bieber and singer Khalil were arrested Jan. 23, 2014 for allegedly drag-racing on a Miami Beach Street. Police say Bieber has been charged with resisting arrest without violence in addition to drag racing and DUI. Police also say the singer told authorities he had consumed alcohol, smoked marijuana and taken prescription drugs.

Bill Cosby is shown in a booking photo Dec. 30, 2015 after arriving at court to face a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault in Elkins Park, Pa. Cosby was charged Wednesday with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home 12 years ago.

This booking mug provided by the Austin Police Department shows Shia LaBeouf. Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested and charged with public intoxication after an incident in Austin, Texas.

Beyonce's future husband Jay-Z was arrested in 1999 for allegedly stabbing a music industry executive at a New York nightclub.

Image 8 of 83 | Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. New York State police say rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was ticketed for speeding and driving without a license while en route to his mother's funeral in suburban New York, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014.

The King, Elvis Presley, was taken just for fun while he was visiting FBI headquarters in 1970.

Former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss is shown in a booking photo after she was arrested on charges of illegal possession of prescription drugs and driving under the influence. Authorities say Fleiss was arrested again on Oct. 22, 2013, in Nevada after deputies found her driving under the influence of marijuana.

A year before 'American Idiot' Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong lived it when he was arrested in 2003 by Berkeley police for driving under the influence.

Thomas Guiry, best known for his starring role as "Smalls" in the classic kids baseball flick "The Sandlot," was arrested in August, 2013, at Bush Intercontinental Airport for allegedly tussling with an officer.

Image 13 of 83 | Sally Struthers

This booking photo released by the Ogunquit, Maine, Police Department shows actress Sally Struthers, arrested early in this, Sept. 12, 2012 file photo for drunken driving after being pulled over on U.S. Route 1 in the southern Maine resort town. Struthers has entered a not guilty plea through her lawyer Thursday Dec. 13, 2012 on charges she drove drunk in Maine, where she was performing in a musical according to the Portland Press Herald.

Musician Willie Nelson is seen in a booking photo on November 26, 2010 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Nelson was arrested for possession of marijuana and released on $2,500 bond.

This booking photo provided by Summit County Sheriff's Department in Park City, Utah, on March 16, 2015, shows Actor Emile Hirsch. Hirsch made his first court appearance on Monday, after being charged with assault after putting a studio executive in a chokehold and dragging her across a nightclub table while he was in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival.

A mug shot of actor Robert Downey, Jr. is taken on April 24, 2001 in Culver City, CA. The actor was arrested by officers of the Culver City Police Department for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Actor Nick Nolte's arrest photograph taken by the California Highway Patrol after Nolte's arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence is shown on September 12, 2002 in Woodland Hills, California. Nolte was arrested September 11th after a California Highway Patrol officer saw his Mercedes-Benz driving erratically. The actor was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Detroit rapper Eminem during one of his frequent trips downtown in 2000.

Detroit rapper Eminem during one of his frequent trips downtown in 2000.

In 1999, rapper Sean "Puffy" Combs was charged with possession of a firearm in a New York nightclub.

Singer Bobby Brown is shown in this handout booking photograph on January 17, 2003 in Decatur, Georgia. Brown turned himself in to the police after a DeKalb County Judge issued a bench warrant for the singer's arrest. Brown was wanted by police after he failed to appear in court to face charges stemming from a previous arrest for driving under the influence.

Singer R. Kelly is shown in this police handout photo January 22, 2003 at the Dade County Jail, Florida. Kelly was arrested on charges of child pornography after police found pictures of Kelly engaging in a sex act with an underage girl. Kelly is currently facing child pornography charges in Illinois for a separate incident.

In this handout image provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Singer Michael Jackson is shown in a mug shot after he was booked on multiple counts for allegedly molesting a child November 20, 2003 in Santa Barbara, California.

This mug shot provided by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office shows singer James Brown, who was arrested January 28, 2004 and charged with Criminal Domestic Violence.

Kimora Lee Simmons, wife of hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, is seen in this police mug shot July 26, 2004 in Saddle River, New Jersey. Simmons was arrested and charged with eluding an officer, possessing marijuana, careless driving and operating a vehicle while possessing drugs.

A mug shot is seen of photographer David LaChapelle after he was arrested leaving the after party for his documentary film "Rize" during the 2005 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2005 in Park City, Utah.

In this Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking photo, actor Mel Gibson has his police mug shot taken July 28, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Gibson was arrested July 28, 2006 for drunk driving after he was caught speeding and had a blood alcohol reading of 0.12 percent according to authorities.

In this photo released by the Orange County Sheriff's Department November 9, 2006, Daniel Baldwin is seen in Santa Ana, California. According to reports, Baldwin was stopped by Santa Monica Police November 8, 2006 while in a white GMC Yukon that had been reported stolen from Orange County.

Nicole Richie is pictured In this image provided by the Glendale Police Department December 11, 2006 in Glendale, California. Richie was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday in Burbank, California after she was allegedly driving the wrong way on the 134 freeway.

In this photo made available by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department June 4, 2007, Paris Hilton is seen in her booking photo.

In this handout photo provided by the Santa Monica Police Department, Lindsay Lohan appears in a booking photo on July 24, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Lohan, 21, was charged with drunken driving and cocaine possession and released on $25,000 dollars bail.

In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department, former football player O.J. Simpson poses for a mugshot photo September 16, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson was arrested at the Palms hotel in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room at the Palace Hotel. He is accused of being part of a raid on sport memorabilia belonging to a dealer.

In this police mug shot from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, musician Kid Rock, or Robert J. Ritchie, poses for a mug shot October 21. 2007 in DeKalb County, Georgia. Kid Rock was arrested in the early morning of October 21 after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant in DeKalb County.

Kid Rock again, in a mug shot from the Nashville Police Department on February 16, 2005. He was arrested on assault charges against a disc jockey at an adult entertainment club.

In this handout photo provided by the Glendale City Police Department , actor Kiefer Sutherland poses for his mugshot photo at Glendale City Jail December 5, 2007 in Glendale City, California. Sutherland, 40, reported to the facility to serve a 48-day sentence after pleading guilty to a second drunk driving offense.

In this handout image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, actress Mischa Barton poses for her mug shot December 27, 2007. Barton was arrested driving under the influence overnight.

In this handout image provided by the Glendale City Jail, TV personality Gary Collins, 69, poses for his mug shot photo after he was checked into the Glendale City Jail January 14, 2008 in Glendale, California. According to the Sheriff's department, Collins will serve a four-day sentence for drunk driving after choosing to pay a daily fee to stay in the Glendale jail instead of the Los Angeles County Jail.

In this handout image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, rapper Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, poses for his mug shot at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office April 10, 2008 in Palm Beach, Florida. Vanilla Ice was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife.

In this arrest photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows singer Robert Van Winkle, also know as Vanilla Ice, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015. Vanilla Ice was charged with breaking into and stealing from an abandoned home in Lantana, Fla. He was released on bond.

In this photo that was released by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, Actor Ryan O'Neal is seen in a mugshot September 17, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Ryan O'Neil and his son Redmond O'Neil were arrested the morning of September 17, after Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies and probation officers went to O'Neil's Malibu home to check on Redmond O'Neil, who is serving three-years of probation for drug possession charges, and allegedly found drugs.

In this handout image provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Dept., actress Heather Locklear poses for a mugshot September 28, 2008 in Santa Barbara, California. Locklear was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the Santa Barbara area, authorities said Sunday.

In this handout photo provided be the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), inmate Phil Spector poses for his mugshot photo on June 5, 2009 at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Spector was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from Los Angeles County with a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder for the February 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson. He is currently at North Kern State Prison, a reception center in Kern County. The reception center process is used to make housing determinations.

In this booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lindsay Lohan is seen at the Lynwood Correctional Facility on July 20, 2010 in Lynwood, California. Lohan received a 90-day jail sentence for the August 2007 no-contest plea to drug and alcohol charges.

In this handout photo provided by the Santa Monica Police Department, Jaime Pressly is seen in a booking photo at the Santa Monica Police Department on January 6, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. Pressly was arrested in Santa Monica for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In this booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lindsay Lohan is seen in a mug shot October 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan was arrested for probation violations and released after posting USD 100,000 bail.

In this handout image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, actress Amanda Bynes is seen in a police booking photo April 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. Bynes was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In this handout photo provided by the Hudspeth County Sherriff's Office, singer Fiona Apple is seen in a police booking photo September 19, 2012 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Apple was arrested for alleged possession of hashish after her tour bus was searched at a border crossing Wednesday.

In this handout photo provided by the Wood County Sheriff's Department, actress Daryl Hannah is seen in a police booking photo October 4, 2012 in Quitman, Texas. Hannah was arrested while protesting the Keystone XL oil pipeline October 4, 2012 in Winnsboro, Texas. She was reportedly charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. Hannah was released on bond.

In this handout image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, actor Edward Furlong is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest for alleged domestic violence January 13, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

In this booking photo provided by the Santa Monica Police Department, actress Lindsay Lohan is seen at the Santa Monica Police Station on March 19, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. Lindsay was ordered to turn herself in for booking after pleading no contest to the charge of reckless driving, providing false information to an officer and willfully resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

In this booking photo provided by the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections, CAA agent James Toth, full name James Joseph Toth, poses in a booking photo on April 19, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Toth was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His wife,

Image 51 of 83 | Reese Witherspoon In this booking photo provided by the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections, actress Reese Witherspoon, real name Laura Jeanne Witherspoon, poses in a booking photo on April 19, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Witherspoon was charged with disorderly conduct after her husband, Jim Toth, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. less In this booking photo provided by the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections, actress Reese Witherspoon, real name Laura Jeanne Witherspoon, poses in a booking photo on April 19, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. ... more Photo: Handout, Getty Images

Image 52 of 83 | Jason London Authorities say 'Dazed and Confused' actor Jason London has been arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct after an Arizona bar fight, according to the Associated Press. Other reports also claim the actor defecated in a police car. less Authorities say 'Dazed and Confused' actor Jason London has been arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct after an Arizona bar fight, according to the Associated Press. Other reports also claim ... more

Image 53 of 83 | Randy Travis This Grayson County Sheriff's Office booking photo obtained August 8, 2012 shows US country singer Randy Travis. Randy Travis was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and retaliation and obstruction the late August 7, 2012, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. The Dallas Morning News confirmed with the sheriff's office that the singer had been held in the Grayson County Jail and has been released on bond. He was found naked by a witness who called 911 about a one-vehicle accident and a man lying in the street, near Tioga, Texas according to the sheriff's office. less This Grayson County Sheriff's Office booking photo obtained August 8, 2012 shows US country singer Randy Travis. Randy Travis was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and retaliation and ... more

Image 54 of 83 | Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi poses for a booking photo on July 30, 2010 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The "Jersey Shore" cast member was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after being reported by other beachgoers. less Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi poses for a booking photo on July 30, 2010 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The "Jersey Shore" cast member was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after being reported by other ... more Photo: Getty Images

Image 55 of 83 | Charlie Sheen Charlie Sheen is a mug shot from the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was charged with second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief. Charlie Sheen is a mug shot from the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was charged with second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief. Photo: Getty Images

Image 56 of 83 | David Cassidy The mugshot from David Cassidy's arrest for DUI in Schodack, NY on in August, 2013. (Schodack Police Department) The mugshot from David Cassidy's arrest for DUI in Schodack, NY on in August, 2013. (Schodack Police Department)

Image 57 of 83 | David Cassidy David Cassidy is seen in a booking photo on November 3, 2010 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Cassidy was arrested on DUI charges and released on bail. David Cassidy is seen in a booking photo on November 3, 2010 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Cassidy was arrested on DUI charges and released on bail. Photo: Getty Images

Image 58 of 83 | Randy Quaid Randy Quaid is pictured in a booking photo on April 26, 2010 from the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department, after he had missed several court dates on fraud, burglary and conspiracy charges. Randy Quaid is pictured in a booking photo on April 26, 2010 from the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department, after he had missed several court dates on fraud, burglary and conspiracy charges. Photo: Getty Images

Image 59 of 83 | Vince Neil Motley Crue band member Vince Neil is seen in a booking photo at the Clark County Detention Center on February 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neil was beginning a 15-day jail sentence for a DUI conviction. Motley Crue band member Vince Neil is seen in a booking photo at the Clark County Detention Center on February 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neil was beginning a 15-day jail sentence for a DUI conviction. Photo: Getty Images

Image 60 of 83 | Vince Neil Motley Crue singer Vince Neil is pictured in this booking photo by Las Vegas police on June 27, 2010. Neil was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Motley Crue singer Vince Neil is pictured in this booking photo by Las Vegas police on June 27, 2010. Neil was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Photo: Getty Images

Image 61 of 83 | Michelle Rodriguez Actress Michelle Rodriguez poses for a mug shot photo after she checked into the Los Angeles Century Regional Detention Facility on December 23, 2007. Rodriguez was sentenced to a 180-day prison term for a probation violation in a hit-and-run case. less Actress Michelle Rodriguez poses for a mug shot photo after she checked into the Los Angeles Century Regional Detention Facility on December 23, 2007. Rodriguez was sentenced to a 180-day prison term for a ... more Photo: Getty Images

Image 62 of 83 | Richard Sambora Bon Jovi guitarist Richard Sambora poses for a mug shot for the Laguna Beach Police Department on March 26, 2008. Sambora was released from Laguna Beach jail after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on March 25 less Bon Jovi guitarist Richard Sambora poses for a mug shot for the Laguna Beach Police Department on March 26, 2008. Sambora was released from Laguna Beach jail after being arrested on suspicion of driving under ... more Photo: Getty Images

Image 63 of 83 | Phil Spector In this police booking photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept., rock music producer Phil Spector poses for a mugshot April 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Spector was found guilty of second degree murder during the re-trial in the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003. less In this police booking photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept., rock music producer Phil Spector poses for a mugshot April 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Spector was found guilty of ... more Photo: Getty Images

Image 64 of 83 | Jeffrey Donovan "Burn Notice" actor Jeffrey Donovan poses for a photo for the Miami Beach Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being pulled over July 12, 2009 and failing a field sobriety test. less "Burn Notice" actor Jeffrey Donovan poses for a photo for the Miami Beach Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being pulled over July 12, 2009 and failing a field sobriety ... more Photo: Getty Images

Image 65 of 83 | Hugh Grant The Los Angeles Police Department booking of actor Hugh Grant in this file photo dated June 27, 1995. Grant was arrested for soliciting sex from 25-year-old prostitute Divine Brown on Sunset Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department booking of actor Hugh Grant in this file photo dated June 27, 1995. Grant was arrested for soliciting sex from 25-year-old prostitute Divine Brown on Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Getty Images

Image 66 of 83 | Divine Brown Divine Brown, the prostitute arrested with actor Hugh Grant in Los Angeles, California Divine Brown, the prostitute arrested with actor Hugh Grant in Los Angeles, California Photo: S. Granitz, WireImage

Image 67 of 83 | Larry King Mug shot of Larry King, who was arrested for grand larceny in 1971.

Mug shot of Larry King, who was arrested for grand larceny in 1971. Photo: Getty Images

Image 68 of 83 | Zsa Zsa Gabor Actress and misdemeanant Zsa Zsa Gabor poses for a mug shot after being arrested for slapping a police officer on June 14, 1989 in Beverly Hills, California. Actress and misdemeanant Zsa Zsa Gabor poses for a mug shot after being arrested for slapping a police officer on June 14, 1989 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

Image 69 of 83 | Sid Vicious Bassist Sid Vicious of the rock band "The Sex Pistols" poses for his mugshot after being arrested by New York City police for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen on December 8, 1978 in New York City. less Bassist Sid Vicious of the rock band "The Sex Pistols" poses for his mugshot after being arrested by New York City police for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen on December 8, 1978 in New York ... more Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Image 70 of 83 | Jim Morrison Jim Morrison's 1963 booking photo from Tallahassee. Florida.

Jim Morrison's 1963 booking photo from Tallahassee. Florida. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Image 71 of 83 | Frank Sinatra Pop singer Frank Sinatra poses for a mug shot after being arrested and charged with "carrying on with a married woman" in 1938 in Bergen County, New Jersey. Pop singer Frank Sinatra poses for a mug shot after being arrested and charged with "carrying on with a married woman" in 1938 in Bergen County, New Jersey. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Image 72 of 83 | 50 Cent 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) has his mug shot taken while serving time in a New York State Department of Correctional Services shock incarceration program on August 23 1994 in New York City. 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) has his mug shot taken while serving time in a New York State Department of Correctional Services shock incarceration program on August 23 1994 in New York City. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

Image 73 of 83 | Snoop Dogg LAPD booking photo of Snoop Dogg, 1993.

LAPD booking photo of Snoop Dogg, 1993. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Image 74 of 83 | Lil Kim Lil Kim's 1996 Teaneck, New Jersey booking photo.

Lil Kim's 1996 Teaneck, New Jersey booking photo. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Image 75 of 83 | Al Capone American gangster Al Capone (1899 - 1947) smiling in a jacket and tie, Miami, Florida, 1925.

American gangster Al Capone (1899 - 1947) smiling in a jacket and tie, Miami, Florida, 1925. Photo: Hulton Archive, Getty Images

Image 76 of 83 | Benito Mussolini Benito Mussolini was expelled from Switzerland in 1903 after being suspected of being an anarchist. Benito Mussolini was expelled from Switzerland in 1903 after being suspected of being an anarchist. Photo: Apic, Getty Images

Image 77 of 83 | Lucky' Luciano. FBI photo of organized crime boss and ''La Cosa Nostra'' leader Charles ''Lucky'' Luciano. FBI photo of organized crime boss and ''La Cosa Nostra'' leader Charles ''Lucky'' Luciano. Photo: National Archives, Getty Images

Image 78 of 83 | Charles Manson Police mug shot of American cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, 1969

Police mug shot of American cult leader and murderer Charles Manson, 1969 Photo: Hulton Archive, Getty Images

Image 79 of 83 | Prince Great Purple One Prince was arrested in Mississippi for "pulling a prank" on an airplane. So that's what they called it back then. Great Purple One Prince was arrested in Mississippi for "pulling a prank" on an airplane. So that's what they called it back then.

Image 80 of 83 | Johnny Cash Johnny Cash's arrest by U.S. Customs agents in 1965 for possession of hundreds of pep pills and tranquilizers led to hundreds of awesome songs. Johnny Cash's arrest by U.S. Customs agents in 1965 for possession of hundreds of pep pills and tranquilizers led to hundreds of awesome songs.

Image 81 of 83 | Glen Campbell Country icon Glen Campbell on the mug shot taken after his 2003 DUI arrest: "Boy, did that scare the hell out of me. I quit drinking, I can tell you that." Country icon Glen Campbell on the mug shot taken after his 2003 DUI arrest: "Boy, did that scare the hell out of me. I quit drinking, I can tell you that."

Image 82 of 83 The Godfather of Soul James Brown made the list again, this time in 1988 looking slightly worse for the wear after leading the police on a heady car chase from South Carolina to Georgia. The Godfather of Soul James Brown made the list again, this time in 1988 looking slightly worse for the wear after leading the police on a heady car chase from South Carolina to Georgia.