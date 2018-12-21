Henderson police investigate crash that killed pedestrian

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating a crash that killed an elderly pedestrian in Henderson.

Henderson police say the crash happened Thursday around 7 p.m. when the 75-year-old woman was jaywalking across a multi-lane parkway.

Police say a 44-year-old driver was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her.

The driver was not injured. Police say it does not appear speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The pedestrian and driver's names were not immediately released.