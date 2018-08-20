Henderson police post body-camera video of officer shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Henderson have posted body-camera video showing an officer shooting at two people in a car that officials say ran over the officer's foot and backed into another officer while fleeing a grocery store parking lot.

The less than two minutes of footage posted late Friday showed the Aug. 12 encounter that police say led to the Aug. 13 arrest of a wounded 27-year-old Larry Calvert. Police say he was the driver.

Calvert is hospitalized pending a court appearance on battery with a deadly weapon charges.

Police say a passenger, 26-year-old Marcella Levia, was injured by the moving car. She hasn't been charged with a crime.

Police say Officer Eric Nielsen feared the lives of himself and the unnamed other officer were in jeopardy when he fired three shots.