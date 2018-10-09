High court to hear appeal of man convicted of murder

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has set a date to hear the appeal of a Haitian immigrant who was convicted of killing a Connecticut woman in 2015.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that attorneys for 44-year-old Jean Jacques will present their case for a new trial before the high court Oct. 17.

The appeal centers on whether Norwich police needed a warrant to enter Jacques' apartment five days after his lease expired.

Prosecutors say Jacques was no longer living at the apartment at the time, and he made no attempt to have family members extend the lease.

The man's attorney says Jacques was entitled to his privacy rights unless he said he was moving out or was evicted.

Jacques is serving a 60-year sentence for the murder of Casey Chadwick.

