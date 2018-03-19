Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by one or more vehicles that did not stop afterward.

Police dispatchers around 10:30 p.m. Sunday took a call of a man lying in the street at Commercial Drive and Mountain View Drive in northeast Anchorage.

Police determined he had been struck and killed.

Witnesses report a gold Chrysler Town & Country minivan was seen in the area and the driver or passengers may have witnessed the crash.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them.