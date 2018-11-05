https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Hit-and-run-driver-found-with-list-of-drug-buyers-13363307.php
Hit-and-run driver found with list of drug buyers on arm
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say things went from bad to worse for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Sunday afternoon that he had a list of names on his arm that turned out to be buyers of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and ecstasy. Police also tweeted a picture of the drugs in glass mason jars.
