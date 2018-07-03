Hobbs police facing questions after video shows arrest

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Hobbs police are facing questions after cellphone footage showed an officer pulling a black man to the ground during a melee.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports video shared on social media showed the officer forcefully grabbing an African-American man to the pavement, drawing concern from the NAACP Hobbs branch.

Police say four people were arrested Thursday night after officers approached two people standing in front of a roadway while the officers were conducting a traffic stop.

Police say as officers approached the two people another man began "obstructing their investigation." Authorities say a crowd formed around the officers who faced physical threats.

NAACP Hobbs branch president Joe Cotton says he intends to talk with people at the scene.

Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall says the case will be reviewed internally.

___

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com