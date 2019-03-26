Holcomb supports bias bill lacking gender identity, gender

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says he supports a hate crimes proposal that doesn't specifically list gender identity, age or gender among the protected traits he had supported to get Indiana off a list of five states without such a law.

After the Indiana House unexpectedly adopted hate crimes language Monday in an amended, unrelated bill, Holcomb said in a statement that he endorses the proposal, saying it "covers all forms of bias crimes and treats all people equally."

The bias crimes language that was accepted on a voice vote mentions color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation, but doesn't explicitly cover age, sex or gender identity.

A Senate committee passed a hate crimes bill in February, but the state Senate stripped out a list of specific protected traits.