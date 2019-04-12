Homeowner who fatally shot man, 18, in break-in not charged

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police say a teenager accused of breaking into a house has been shot and killed by the homeowner in a Washington, D.C., suburb.

Prince George's County, Maryland, police tell news outlets that 18-year-old Victory Mbeng was slain after he kicked down the front door of the home in Riverdale Park. Police say in a statement that Mbeng was armed and ran away after the homeowner shot him Wednesday evening.

The resident called 911 to report that he shot someone who broke in. Twenty minutes later, officers were called to a hospital where someone dropped had off Mbeng. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

Police say the break-in was recorded on a surveillance system. The homeowner was not charged in the shooting.