Homicide charges filed in death of 2 in frigid waters

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged with two counts of homicide in the death of a couple killed when a crash sent their minivan plunging into frigid waters in New Jersey.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amish Patel of Delanco is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the Jan. 13 deaths of 52-year-old Robert Stephens and 50-year-old Janet Stephens in Willingboro Township.

Prosecutors in Burlington County say a speeding car went out of control and hit a minivan waiting to cross over Route 130, sending it down an embankment into a body of water that is part of Olympia Lake.

Prosecutors said the homicide charges stem from the results of toxicology tests on Patel, who was arrested Friday. A listed number for him couldn't be found and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.