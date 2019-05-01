https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Homicide-detectives-investigate-2-deaths-in-north-13809937.php
Homicide detectives investigate 2 deaths in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in north St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bodies were found late Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a home in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. Few details have been released about the deaths.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
View Comments