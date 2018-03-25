Homicide probe launched after man found dead near creek

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found near a New Jersey creek is being investigated as a homicide.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office said the man believed to be in his early 20s was found dead Saturday afternoon near Assunpink Creek in Hamilton Township.

First Assistant Prosecutor Doris Galuchie said the death is being investigated as a homicide but declined to say how the victim died.

Four divers from the Trenton fire department spent about two hours in the water helping to recover evidence. The victim's name hasn't been released.