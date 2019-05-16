Honduras president's brother admits knowing drug lords

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently unsealed testimony shows that a brother of the Honduran president admitted to U.S. federal agents that he'd accepted presents from violent drug traffickers he'd known for years and once asked Honduran officials about money the government allegedly owed the traffickers.

Juan Antonio Hernández was arrested last year on charges of scheming to bring tons of cocaine into the United States. His trial has been set for September in federal court in Manhattan.

In a 56-page transcript of testimony to federal agents, Hernández says that his brother the president warned him about the bad company, telling him that he could "wind up dead."

The defendant also says he turned down offered bribes.

Lawyers for Hernández did not respond to messages left by The Associated Press.