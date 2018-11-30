Horchler leads North Florida past Florida A&M 81-62

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Horchler tossed in 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor and North Florida dominated the first half and cruised to an 81-62 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday night.

Wajid Aminu totaled 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (3-5), who returned home after a four-game road trip and beat the Rattlers (2-5) for a fifth straight time. Garrett Sams and Trip Day scored 10 apiece, Carter Hendricksen snagged 10 rebounds and Ivan Gandia-Rosa pitched in with seven points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Florida A&M shot just 27 percent from the floor in the first half and trailed 35-17 at intermission. North Florida pushed its lead to 30 at 51-21 on a Sams layup that capped a 16-4 run with 16:18 left to play.

Sophomore reserve Bryce Moragne paced the Rattlers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Justin Ravenel scored 13 and hit the only 3-pointer for Florida A&M, which missed 9 of 10 from distance. MJ Randolph added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.