Hospital fires nurse hired despite child porn conviction

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A small eastern Montana hospital has fired a nurse it recently hired even though she had a child pornography conviction.

Officials with Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson said Denise Carlson started work on Oct. 1.

Hospital leaders invited community members to a meeting two days later, where many residents criticized the move.

CEO Audrey Stromberg tells The Billings Gazette the hospital board voted Tuesday to fire Carlson. Stromberg declined further comment.

The Gazette reached Carlson's daughter, who said her mother wasn't available for comment.

Federal prosecutors alleged Carlson downloaded child pornography over a period of nine years until investigators caught up with her in 2008. She was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

The Montana Board of Nursing issued Carlson a probationary license after evaluations determined she was at low risk to re-offend.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com