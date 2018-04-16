Hospital sues over $168K in unpaid medical bills for inmate

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's prison system is being sued over $169,000 in unpaid medical bills for an inmate's 19-day hospital stay more than a year ago.

According to the lawsuit, 61-year-old Arthur Edens "sustained serious injuries" at the South Central Regional Jail a day after he was arrested on a burglary charge that was later dropped. Cabell Huntington Hospital's lawsuit doesn't describe the injuries or say how Edens was injured.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the hospital says the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Authority still hasn't paid up.

The Kanawha County Commission also is named in the suit. The commission's president says it's the prisons' bill to pay. A prisons' spokesman declined to comment.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.