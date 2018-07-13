Human remains found in burned home near Troutdale

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in a burned home near Troutdale.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Marc Shrake says at some point after the fire was extinguished, fire investigators found human remains.

Shrake said he didn't have any more information and that it's not yet clear how the fire was caused or how the person died.

The identity of the person hasn't been released.