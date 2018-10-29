Human remains found in densely wooded area near Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a densely wooded area southeast of Sedalia.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that a Missouri Department of Conservation agent made the discovery Saturday near a subdivision. Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond says the remains weren't buried. He says authorities had to hike to them because the area where they were found is "densely wooded."

Authorities are trying to identify the person who died.

___

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com