Human rights activist on trial in Chechnya on drug charges





Photo: Musa Sadulayev, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, right, stands behind the bars in court before a hearing in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Police officers testified Thursday against a human rights activist jailed in Chechnya accused of drug offenses, in a case that is seen as punishment for his work exposing abuses by Chechen leadership. Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, has been behind bars since his January arrest in a case denounced by Western nations and international human rights groups. less Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, right, stands behind the bars in court before a hearing in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Police officers ... more Photo: Musa Sadulayev, AP Image 2 of 2 Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, right, stands behind the bars in court before a hearing in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Police officers testified Thursday against a human rights activist jailed in Chechnya accused of drug offenses, in a case that is seen as punishment for his work exposing abuses by Chechen leadership. Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, has been behind bars since his January arrest in a case denounced by Western nations and international human rights groups. less Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, right, stands behind the bars in court before a hearing in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Police officers ... more Photo: Musa Sadulayev, AP Human rights activist on trial in Chechnya on drug charges 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

GROZNY, Russia (AP) — Police officers have testified against a human rights activist jailed in Chechnya on trial for drug charges, in a case seen by some as punishment for his work exposing abuses by Chechen officials.

Oyub Titiev, the head of a Chechnya branch of the respected human rights group Memorial, went on trial this week on charges of drug possession. He has been behind bars since his January arrest.

Three police officers testified Thursday in chaotic proceedings, all three often repeating the same phrases. Some 70 witnesses are scheduled to testify overall.

Titiev, who denies the charges, watched the proceedings calmly.

Western governments and international human rights groups have campaigned in his defense. Rights groups say framing people for drug crimes has been a tactic used by Chechen authorities to punish critics.