Hundreds flock to Trenton arts event 1 year after shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A year after gunfire shattered Trenton's annual Art All Night festival, hundreds have flocked to this year's celebration of local art, music, food and films.

That's despite the fact that the festival no longer lives up to its name — it took a break from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday before resuming for the morning and afternoon.

And for the first time in the festival's 13-year history, the event was fenced off and attendees had to go through security.

The June 17 shooting last year left a suspect dead and 22 people injured last year. Authorities said it looked like neighborhood gang dispute. Officials said 1,000 people or more were in attendance at the time.