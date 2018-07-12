Husband arrested after Bothell woman found bleeding

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Western Washington authorities say a Bothell man is accused of stabbing his wife and leaving her with a severe wound on her neck.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says neighbors saw the woman running out of their home east of Mill Creek on Saturday bleeding heavily from the neck.

The Daily Herald reports when neighbors asked who had hurt her, she told them it was her husband.

The couple's three children were inside the home when the incident occurred.

The woman was taken to a Seattle hospital. No update on her condition was released Monday.

Police say the children are with family members.

The woman's brother told police the man had previously threatened to kill his family.

The man has been arrested for investigation of first-degree domestic violence assault.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com