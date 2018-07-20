Hutchinson's son pleads not guilty to DWI charges

WEST FORK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son has pleaded not guilty to his fourth charge of driving while intoxicated.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that William Asa Hutchinson III's attorney filed a not guilty plea in West Fork District Court on Thursday. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Arkansas State Police arrested Hutchinson early May 28 and charged him with driving while intoxicated, speeding and refusing to submit to a blood-alcohol content test. The 42-year-old was released hours after his arrest.

Police reports show Hutchinson was charged with DWI in 1996 and 2001. He also had a DWI conviction from when he crashed his car in 2016, but a judge dismissed it due to citation errors. He was later arrested in Alabama for allegations of trying to sneak drugs into a music festival.

