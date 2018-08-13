ICE agent sentenced to 3 years for bribery, conspiracy

DETROIT (AP) — A former federal agent has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy.

Clifton Divers of Detroit, a former agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, learned his sentence Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit after entering the plea last January.

Authorities have said Divers used his position to obtain deferrals of deportations and other immigration benefits for non-citizen foreign nationals.

Attorney Charles Busse pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribery and conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax evasion and failing to report payments of more than $10,000. Busse of Birmingham was accused of paying bribes for deportation deferrals and other benefits for clients. He was sentenced last year to three years in prison.