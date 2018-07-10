Idaho Falls man sentenced to up to 20 years after bank heist

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls man accused of robbing a bank and making bomb threats has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison.

The Post Register reports 28-year-old Matthew Todd Baker was arrested last October after he robbed a bank. He ordered a bank employee to fill his bag with money or he would detonate a bomb. Authorities did not find any explosives during the investigation.

Baker was also sentenced for intimidating a witness and fined $1,400.

District Judge Joel Tingey pointed out during Baker's sentencing on Monday that Baker had a previous conviction for a 2011 robbery. He served two to five years in prison for that crime.

Baker's girlfriend was charged with accessory to robbery. Police say she tried to help Baker escape after the heist.

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com