Idaho newspaper carriers say they were targets of shooting

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Two northern Idaho newspaper carriers said they were shot at while delivering papers.

Donna Correll and her husband told the Lewiston Tribune that someone shot at their vehicle while they were driving on their paper route outside Lapwai early Monday.

It was too dark to see where the shots were coming from, Donna Correll said.

"At first, we thought it was a rock that rolled and hit beneath the car," she said.

After they realized someone was shooting, the Corrells drove back into town to contact Nez Perce police.

"I haven't quit shaking yet. My body just trembles," Donna Correll said.

A Nez Perce police officer has confirmed that the Corrells' vehicle was shot but declined to release additional details.

Three bullets hit their truck, Donna Correll said.

Two bullets entered through the front windshield and the passenger window. They found a third bullet that had entered the hood of the vehicle and bounced around the interior, hitting a radiator hose.

The bullets were fired just as Dane Correll had put a paper into a delivery box and was backing out of a residence.

"We weren't doing something we shouldn't have been doing," Donna Correll said. "Whoever shot knew the car was moving. They deliberately shot at the car."

Donna Correll normally sits in the backseat while her husband drives, she said. Had she been sitting in the center of the car, she could have been hit.

God was riding with them, she said.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

