Illinois man charged in shooting death in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Chicago-area man is charged in the shooting death of a Columbia man who had fatally shot a community activist.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 24-year-old Laron Nesbitt, of Calumet City, Illinois, was charged Friday with first-degree murder.

He is accused of killing 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell on Jan. 17. Nesbitt's bail was set a $1 million.

In November, Gainwell shot and killed Ahmonta Harris , a community activist. Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight announced in January that Gainwell would not have been charged in Harris' death because it occurred when Harris was breaking into Gainwell's house.

Columbia police say Nesbitt in jail on unrelated charges. He was charged in January with unlawful possession of a firearm. Court records do not name an attorney for Nesbitt.

