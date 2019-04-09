Immigration agents arrest 123 in 14 New Jersey counties

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — More than 100 people were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a month-long sweep across New Jersey that spanned 14 counties.

Federal authorities say the sweep targeted people with prior convictions or outstanding driving under the influence charges. They say 123 people were taken into custody overall.

Those arrested range in age from 19 to 56 and included 41 nationals of Mexico, 24 from Guatemala, 16 from Ecuador and 14 from Honduras. Those charged included a 30-year-old Mexican national with convictions for DUI and child endangerment, as well as a 38-year-old previously deported Guatemalan national who has convictions for aggravated assault and weapons possession.

Customs and Border Protection staffers assisted ICE's Homeland Security Investigations team during the sweep announced Monday.