Immigration board rejects Spanish-language reporter's appeal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An immigration board has rejected an appeal from a Spanish-language news outlet reporter who was arrested during a demonstration in Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reports that while the Board of Immigration Appeal granted Manuel Duran a stay of deportation in May, it rejected his appeal in mid-October.

Latino Memphis attorney Christina Swatzell says Duran could be deported to El Salvador by mid-November, but he's fighting his case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The 42-year-old reporter was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a highway in April. A lawsuit asserting his detention was retaliation for news coverage was dismissed in September.

Duran's lawyers have said he came to the U.S. after receiving death threats related to reporting on corruption in El Salvador.

