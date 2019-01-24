Indiana police: Man fatally shot after attacking officers

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. (AP) — State police say a sheriff's officer fatally shot a 46-year-old man who allegedly attacked a family member and officers at a northwestern Indiana home.

Police say the Porter County sheriff's office responded Wednesday evening in South Haven following a call to assist EMS with a man who was reported to be suicidal.

Police say two officers arrived and tried to get someone to answer the door before a third officer arrived and saw a bloody man inside through a window. The officers forced their way in and used a stun gun to subdue the man, identified by police as Kevin Grant Vawter of Valparaiso.

Police say he lunged at an officer with a knife while being handcuffed and an officer shot him. That officer was placed on administrative duties.