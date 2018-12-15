Indiana police shoot, wound teen who pointed gun at officers

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana police say officers shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy who had emerged from a house and pointed a gun at them.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox says two New Whiteland officers were responding Friday afternoon to a 911 call about a juvenile runaway who had returned home with a gun.

Cox says that when officers arrived the homeowner came outside to warn them, but the teen was right behind him and he raised his arm to point a gun at the officers.

Cox says the officers fired several shots, striking the teen more than once outside the home a few miles south of Indianapolis.

He says the officers immediately began rendering aid to the injured teen, who was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital and was undergoing surgery.