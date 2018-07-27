Indiana sheriff: Man apparently killed woman, child, self

SHIRLEY, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says three people including a child are dead in what appears to be a double killing and suicide at a home in central Indiana.

The deaths were reported late Thursday at a home in the Henry County community of Shirley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Sheriff Ric McCorkle tells The Star Press initial indications were that a man killed a woman and a child, then himself. Names weren't immediately released.

WISH-TV-reports the home is located in a rural area near an intersection. Yellow crime scene tape stretched across a road near the home as authorities investigated.