Indictment: Man caused highway crash that killed couple

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of causing the deaths of a couple killed when a crash sent their minivan plunging into frigid waters in New Jersey has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

A Burlington County grand jury returned the indictment against 30-year Amish Patel. He also faces several traffic citations in municipal court, including tickets for driving while intoxicated and speeding.

Prosecutors say the Delanco man lost control of his car in January 2018 and hit a minivan that was about to cross over Route 130 in Willingboro. The impact sent the minivan over a guardrail and down an embankment before it went into a body of water that's part of Olympia Lake.

The crash killed 52-year-old Robert Stephens and 50-year-old Janet Stephens.

It's not known if Patel has retained an attorney.