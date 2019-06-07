Inmate accused of altering prison records behind bars

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — An inmate has been charged with altering records to make it appear as though he did not make harassing phone calls he is accused of making from prison.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Junior Jumpp on Thursday and charged him with second-degree evidence tampering.

The arrest warrant says Jumpp tried to submit the doctored documents in the criminal trial against him in New Britain Superior Court on multiple counts of violating a protective order. He had been prohibited by a protective order from contacting the person he was accused of calling from prison.

He was arraigned on the new charges at the courthouse and bond was set at $500.

A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Jumpp.