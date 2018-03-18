Inmate attacks N Carolina correctional officer with shank

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an officer in a western North Carolina prison is in stable condition after he was attacked by an inmate with a homemade weapon.

The state Corrections Department said in a news release that the officer suffered multiple wounds in the attack Saturday night at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.

Spokesman Jerry Higgins says the inmate attacked the office with a shank. The inmate will be charged with assault.

Steve prisons have severe staffing shortages, which put workers in danger.

Last fall, four employees were killed during an escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. And an officer was attacked there earlier this month.

Prosecutors say they want the death penalty for an inmate accused of beating to death an officer at Bertie Correctional Institution last year.