Inmate beating video released as jail suit settled for $1.4M

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Video of California jail guards using force against a mentally ill inmate have been released as a judge gave final approval to a $1.4 million settlement over alleged abuse at the lockup.

The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday that the class-action settlement comes after abuse allegations at the Auburn Main Jail led to the firings of officials and a revamp of how Placer County deputies use force.

A video of a cell extraction shows four sheriff's officials smashing an inmate into a wall with a shield, then alternately punching and using a stun gun on him.

The video was one of the factors that prompted officials to agree to a settlement that has led to claims of abuse from nearly 500 former inmates.

Sheriff Devon Bell did not respond immediately to a message seeking comment.

