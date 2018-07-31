Inmate gets 7-year sentence for driving truck at guard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say an inmate who drove a truck at a guard in Alabama has been sentenced to seven more years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. tells news outlets in a Tuesday statement 42-year-old Elvis Mark Hartrick received the sentence for assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon. Hartrick pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

Prosecutors say the Florida man nearly struck the officer in September 2017 at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery, located on Maxwell Air Force Base.

Hartrick was driving a work truck carrying packages with smuggled items including cellphones, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and alcohol. The officer told him to stop but had to jump out of the truck's path to avoid being hit. The officer wasn't injured.

It's unclear if Hartrick has a lawyer.