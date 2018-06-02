Inmate gets life sentence for killing fellow prisoner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida inmate who was already serving 15 years will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 27-year-old Robert Lee Hunt received his life sentence Friday, two days after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Hunt fatally stabbed fellow inmate Jorge Slaughter last June at the Century Correctional Institution in Escambia County.

Surveillance video shows Hunt chasing Slaughter through a common area at the prison and then stabbing and slashing him with an improvised knife. Hunt claimed he was acting in self-defense.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Hunt was in prison for attempted armed robbery in Polk County in 2014.

Slaughter was serving a 30-year sentence for robbery, grand theft and burglary charges.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com