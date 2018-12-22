Inmate who walked away from job captured in central Iowa

TAMA, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa inmate who walked away from his job outside of the prison has been captured.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Michael Eugene Field was placed on escape status from the Newton Correctional Release Center after he allegedly absconded from his job at Quantum Plastics in Victor on Wednesday night.

The 49-year-old was serving time for eluding, operating a vehicle without consent and operating while under the influence.

Tama County sheriff's deputies arrested Field on Saturday near Tama. Authorities are in the process of returning him to the Newton Correctional Facility.