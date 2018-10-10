Inmate who walked off job site recaptured at NH school

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Police say an inmate on a work-release program who walked off a job site was recaptured on the school grounds of Phillips Exeter Academy.

Officials say 35-year-old Julio Nieves walked off the site of an animal shelter around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Portsmouth Herald reports Nieves is currently serving a sentence for violating his probation on a previous sentence.

Members of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Exeter, Stratham and state police spent the next hour searching for Nieves. Authorities located him on the school's grounds just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Academy spokeswoman Robin Giampa says the school went into a lockdown while the police activity was ongoing.

Nieves may face additional charges pending an investigation.

