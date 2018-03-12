Insurance company sues North Carolina woman for fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An insurance company is suing a North Carolina woman, saying it has paid nearly $390,000 for a chronic disease, only to learn she has been traveling freely.

The Charlotte Observer reported Cynthia McCullough told her insurance company a rare and chronic nervous system disorder that causes severe pain left her unable bathe and dress and in need of constant home care.

New York Life sued in U.S. District Court in Charlotte on Friday, saying it found church Facebook photos of her going down a slide and playing Skee-Ball.

The lawsuit says McCullough was freely moving about, lifting objects into her SUV without problem, when the company conducted surveillance in late 2016 and early 2017.

Payments started in 2010 were halted last July.

McCullough did not return a message seeking comment.

