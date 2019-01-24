Investigation finds nothing criminal in death of inmate

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — An investigation into the death of a Connecticut prison inmate has cleared the prison's staff of any criminal wrongdoing.

Thirty-one-year-old Jallen Jones died after being subdued and sprayed with Mace inside the Garner Correctional Institution last March.

Danbury State's Attorney Stephen Sedensky says he found no criminal aspect to the death after reviewing police reports, witness statements, photographs and a video of incident.

He noted that Jones had been having mental health difficulties and his condition had been deteriorating.

Jones was being moved to a medical unit when he began struggling with officers. The report says he died after officers used physical force, Mace and medication in an attempt to calm him. The death was ruled a homicide.

Jones, who was from Atlanta, was serving a 10-year sentence for robbery.