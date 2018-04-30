Investigation ongoing into hanging death in New Mexico cell

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found hanging in a New Mexico jail cell.

The investigation into the death of Thomas Wayne Ferguson is ongoing, Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesman Juan Rios said Sunday

Ferguson was found dead Friday night in the Santa Fe County Jail.

Ferguson was awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the torture and killing of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, the son of Ferguson's girlfriend, Tracy Ann Pena, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported .

Ferguson had pleaded not guilty to 17 felony counts and one misdemeanor charge in the Valencia case.

Ferguson's death happened shortly before he was set to be transferred to a state-run prison to serve a nearly six-year sentence in a separate case.

Ferguson, who was arrested in January and had a past suicide attempt, according to court records, had not been placed on a suicide watch and did not have a cellmate, Mihelcic said Saturday.

Pena and Ferguson's 20-year-old son, Jordan Anthony Nunez, are being held in the Santa Fe County jail pending felony charges of child abuse resulting in Valencia's death and tampering with evidence.

District Attorney Marco Serna — who said Saturday he was angry Ferguson's death allowed the inmate to elude justice — also said he intends to fully prosecute Pena and Nunez.

Serna did not return a message from the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday seeking comment.

