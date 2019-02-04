Investigator: Man fatally shot after pulling gun on deputy

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in north Florida say a traffic stop ended with a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting a man.

The Florida Times-Union reports the Clay County Sheriff's deputy requested backup after stopping the man Sunday night.

Deputy Christopher Padgett tells the newspaper a canine officer arrived at the scene and the man in the vehicle that had been stopped pulled a gun. Padgett says the deputy then shot the man.

He says the deputy involved in the shooting wasn't injured.

Officials haven't released the names of the deputies or the man who was killed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.