Iowa State University investigating sexual assault report
Updated 4:10 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at Iowa State University.
Deputy Chief Carrie Jacobs says a woman reported the assault to campus police Thursday evening but further details were not immediately available.
Jacobs says the woman is not a student and it's unclear if she was assaulted on or off campus. Authorities were notified of the case while she was at a hospital.
No suspect information was released Friday.
The Des Moines Register reports that in a separate case, a 20-year-old Sioux City man was charged in late March with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse in late March after authorities said he sexually assaulted an Iowa State student in September in her dorm.
