Iowa business owner who killed burglar won't be charged

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed against a business owner who shot and killed a suspected burglar outside his business in southern Des Moines.

Des Moines police said Friday that 67-year-old Thomas Kraft checked security cameras at this business from his home Wednesday morning and saw the shop had been burglarized.

Police say Kraft drove to the business about two hours later and interrupted 37-year-old Amund Benjamin Haarstad, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, loading items from the business into a stolen truck.

Police say Kraft retrieved a gun from inside the business after Haarstad threatened to kill Kraft. Kraft later went outside thinking Haarstad had left, but again encountered Haarstad. Police say Kraft fired a round into the ground, but the bullet ricocheted and hit Haarstad in the head.