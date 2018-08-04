Iowa man gets prison for causing fatal motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa man who fatally hit a Des Moines motorcyclist in 2016 and fled the scene has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Television station KCCI reports that 67-year-old Jack Janda was sentenced in a Polk County courtroom Friday. He had earlier entered an Alford plea to vehicular homicide by reckless driving in the death of motorcyclist 57-year-old Joseph Davis of Des Moines. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police say Janda swerved his pickup around Davis' motorcycle at the end of a construction zone, causing the bike to hit another vehicle.

___

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com