Iowa mom arrested, accused of killing 5-year-old daughter

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa woman has been accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter.

Wapello County records say 22-year-old Kelsie Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Wapello County Jail. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Police and medics were sent July 19 to check an unresponsive child at Thomas' home in Ottumwa. The child was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Her mother was arrested Thursday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that Thomas admitted killing her daughter, but the release doesn't say how the child died.

Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Motsinger and the state medical examiner's office declined to comment Friday. The Ottumwa police chief didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press.