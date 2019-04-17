Israel demolishes home of suspected Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has demolished the family home of a Palestinian suspected in a drive-by shooting against Israelis in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces bulldozed the home of Saleh Barghouti in the West Bank village of Kobar early Wednesday. Barghouti was killed in a raid earlier this year as part of a manhunt in which Israel arrested more than 100 Palestinians.

He was accused, along with his brother Aasem, of carrying out a drive-by shooting last December that wounded seven people, including a pregnant woman whose baby later died after being delivered prematurely. Aasem Barghouti was arrested, and his home was demolished as well.

Israel often demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian assailants or their families, saying it deters attacks. Rights groups say the demolitions amount to collective punishment.